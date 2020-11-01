CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 1, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
101 AM PDT Sun Nov 1 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt and steep seas 6 to 10 ft at 9
seconds.
* WHERE...From Bandon south and areas beyond 8 nm from shore
between Port Orford and Pistol River.
* WHEN...Through to 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
