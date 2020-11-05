CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 6, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
254 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
combined seas 13 to 18 feet possible when conditions are worst.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Friday.
For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Saturday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea
conditions which could capsize or damage small and large
vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined
seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
combined seas 12 to 17 feet possible when conditions are worst.
* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and
westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Friday.
For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Saturday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea
conditions which could capsize or damage small and large
vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined
seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
combined seas 11 to 16 feet possible when conditions are worst.
* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente
Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa
Barbara Islands.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Friday.
For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Saturday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea
conditions which could capsize or damage small and large
vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined
seas.
