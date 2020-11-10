CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 11, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
256 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Steep northwest swell 9 to 11 feet at 11 to 12 seconds
expected.
* WHERE...All areas north and near Cape Blanco. Mostly beyond 10
nm of the coast south of Cape Blanco.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Steep northwest swell 9 to 11 feet at 11 to 12 seconds
expected.
* WHERE...All areas north and near Cape Blanco. Mostly beyond 10
nm of the coast south of Cape Blanco.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Steep northwest swell 9 to 11 feet at 11 to 12 seconds
expected.
* WHERE...All areas north and near Cape Blanco. Mostly beyond 10
nm of the coast south of Cape Blanco.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Steep northwest swell 9 to 11 feet at 11 to 12 seconds
expected.
* WHERE...All areas north and near Cape Blanco. Mostly beyond 10
nm of the coast south of Cape Blanco.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather