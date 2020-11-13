CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 13, 2020
_____
STORM WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
305 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds 40 to 50 kt with
gusts up to 60 kt and seas 15 to 20 ft at 10 seconds. For the
Gale Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt
and seas 13 to 19 ft at 10 seconds. For the Hazardous Seas
Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 13 to 18 ft at 13 seconds
expected. For the Gale Watch, south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts
up to 50 kt and seas 15 to 20 ft at 14 seconds possible.
* WHERE...The Storm Warning is in effect for all areas in the
vicinity of Cape Blanco northward from the coast out to 25 NM of
the coast. The Gale Warning and Hazardous Seas Warning includes
all other areas.
* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning.
For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4
AM PST Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning
through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize
or damage vessels. Visibilities will be significantly reduced.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for very strong winds and very steep and hazardous seas.
