CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 9, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

255 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 15 to 18 feet at 20

seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 15 to 19 feet at 20

seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 11 to 16 feet at 20 seconds, resulting in

hazardous conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 11 feet at 20 seconds.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

13 to 17 feet at 20 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 12 to 16 feet at 20

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 11 to 15 feet at 20 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 15 to 18 feet at 20 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

14 to 18 feet at 20 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

_____

