CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 215 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).