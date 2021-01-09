CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

222 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM

PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 20 to 22 ft at 18 seconds expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts

up to 30 kt and seas 12 to 17 ft at 16 seconds.

* WHERE...Between Florence and Pt. St. George.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 10 PM PST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

