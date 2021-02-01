CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

323 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt,

diminishing this morning. Very steep wind driven seas of 15 to

18 feet, becoming west 11 to 13 feet at 13 seconds by Monday

afternoon.

* WHERE...All locations between Florence and Cape Blanco beyond 10

nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 AM PST this morning. For

the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 5 PM PST

this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this

afternoon to 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

