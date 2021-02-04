CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 4, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

313 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

6 to 11 feet at 11 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10

to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM PST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from

11 AM to 9 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 6 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

