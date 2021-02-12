CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 13, 2021 _____ HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 207 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021 ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 14 feet possible. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather