CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 14, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 252 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____