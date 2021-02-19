CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 20, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 219 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 13 to 18 feet at 13 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 13 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet at 13 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet at 13 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet at 13 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 12 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet at 13 seconds expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet at 13 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather