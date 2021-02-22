CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 206 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Steep northwest swells of 9 to 12 feet. North winds 20 to 25 kt tonight into Wednesday south of Cape Blanco. * WHERE...In zones 350 and 370, all areas. In zone 356, Port Orford northward until 4 AM PST...then all areas. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Steep northwest swells of 9 to 12 feet. North winds 20 to 25 kt tonight into Wednesday south of Cape Blanco. * WHERE...In zones 350 and 370, all areas. In zone 356, Port Orford northward until 4 AM PST...then all areas. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Steep northwest swells of 9 to 12 feet. North winds 20 to 30 kt tonight into Wednesday. * WHERE...Port Orford northward until 4 AM PST...then all areas. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Steep northwest swells of 9 to 12 feet. North winds 20 to 30 kt tonight into Wednesday. * WHERE...Port Orford northward until 4 AM PST...then all areas. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather