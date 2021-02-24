CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

258 AM PST Wed Feb 24 2021

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and seas 14 to

17 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and seas 13 to

15 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt and

seas 13 to 18 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON TODAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon today.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

