CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 8, 2021

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1138 PM PST Mon Mar 8 2021

...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM PST...

The affected areas were...

Coastal waters from Pt. St. George to Cape Mendocino CA out 10 nm...

Waters from Pt. St. George to Cape Mendocino CA from 10 to 60 nm...

The thunderstorm has weakened and no longer poses a significant

threat to boaters.

