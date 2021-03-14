CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

125 AM PST Sun Mar 14 2021

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

12 to 15 ft at 9 seconds expected. By Monday, seas 10 to 15 ft

at 11 seconds expected.

* WHERE...For the gale force winds, all locations north of Pt.

St. George and beyond 5 nm from shore, except near Florence

and Reedsport. For the hazardous seas, all locations north of

Pt. St. George.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM PST this evening to 2

PM PDT Sunday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 PM PST

this evening to 5 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 14 ft at 11 seconds expected.

By Monday, seas 13 to 16 ft at 11 seconds expected.

* WHERE...For the gale force winds, all locations north of Pt.

St. George and beyond 5 nm from shore. For the hazardous seas,

all locations north of Pt. St. George.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM PST this evening to 2

PM PDT Sunday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 2 PM

Sunday to 5 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

