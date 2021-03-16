CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 16, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.