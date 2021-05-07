CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 7, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 1156 PM PDT Thu May 6 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and combined seas 12 to 13 feet expected when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Friday to 3 AM PDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and combined seas 11 to 13 feet expected when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Friday to 3 AM PDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and combined seas 11 to 13 feet expected when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Friday to 3 AM PDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and combined seas 12 to 13 feet expected when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Friday to 3 AM PDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather