CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 10, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 252 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until noon PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather