CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 4, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 225 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep, wind-driven seas 6 to 10 ft. * WHERE...From Port Orford south to Brookings between 5 and 25 nm, then from Brookings to Point St George between 15 and 30 nm. Becoming all areas by noon Thursday. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.