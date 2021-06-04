CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 5, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

246 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO

8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 ft. For the second

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional

gusts up to 35 kt and steep combined seas of 7 to 11 ft

expected. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous

seas of 9 to 11 ft due to a mix of west-northwest swell and wind

seas are possible.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory level conditions will affect the

waters south of Cape Blanco today into tonight, briefly lowering

late tonight. Small craft advisory level conditions will

redevelop across the waters south of Gold Beach from 2 to 40 nm

from shore Saturday morning and may reach hazardous seas warning

level late Saturday afternoon and evening with small craft

advisory level conditions developing elsewhere. Steep seas will

then continue for all areas Saturday night into early Sunday

morning.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Saturday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Saturday to 8 AM PDT

Sunday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Saturday afternoon

through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO

8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 ft. For the second

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional

gusts up to 35 kt and steep combined seas of 7 to 11 ft

expected. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous

seas of 9 to 11 ft due to a mix of west-northwest swell and wind

seas are possible.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory level conditions will affect the

waters south of Cape Blanco today into tonight, briefly lowering

late tonight. Small craft advisory level conditions will

redevelop across the waters south of Gold Beach from 2 to 40 nm

from shore Saturday morning and may reach hazardous seas warning

level late Saturday afternoon and evening with small craft

advisory level conditions developing elsewhere. Steep seas will

then continue for all areas Saturday night into early Sunday

morning.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Saturday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Saturday to 8 AM PDT

Sunday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Saturday afternoon

through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO

8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 ft. For the second

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional

gusts up to 35 kt and steep combined seas of 7 to 11 ft

expected. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous

seas of 9 to 11 ft due to a mix of west-northwest swell and wind

seas are possible.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory level conditions will affect the

waters south of Cape Blanco today into tonight, briefly lowering

late tonight. Small craft advisory level conditions will

redevelop across the waters south of Gold Beach from 2 to 40 nm

from shore Saturday morning and may reach hazardous seas warning

level late Saturday afternoon and evening with small craft

advisory level conditions developing elsewhere. Steep seas will

then continue for all areas Saturday night into early Sunday

morning.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Saturday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Saturday to 8 AM PDT

Sunday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Saturday afternoon

through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO

8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 ft. For the second

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional

gusts up to 35 kt and steep combined seas of 7 to 11 ft

expected. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous

seas of 9 to 11 ft due to a mix of west-northwest swell and wind

seas are possible.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory level conditions will affect the

waters south of Cape Blanco today into tonight, briefly lowering

late tonight. Small craft advisory level conditions will

redevelop across the waters south of Gold Beach from 2 to 40 nm

from shore Saturday morning and may reach hazardous seas warning

level late Saturday afternoon and evening with small craft

advisory level conditions developing elsewhere. Steep seas will

then continue for all areas Saturday night into early Sunday

morning.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Saturday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Saturday to 8 AM PDT

Sunday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Saturday afternoon

through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO

8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 ft. For the second

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional

gusts up to 35 kt and steep combined seas of 7 to 11 ft

expected. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous

seas of 9 to 11 ft due to a mix of west-northwest swell and wind

seas are possible.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory level conditions will affect the

waters south of Cape Blanco today into tonight, briefly lowering

late tonight. Small craft advisory level conditions will

redevelop across the waters south of Gold Beach from 2 to 40 nm

from shore Saturday morning and may reach hazardous seas warning

level late Saturday afternoon and evening with small craft

advisory level conditions developing elsewhere. Steep seas will

then continue for all areas Saturday night into early Sunday

morning.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Saturday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Saturday to 8 AM PDT

Sunday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Saturday afternoon

through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO

8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 ft. For the second

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional

gusts up to 35 kt and steep combined seas of 7 to 11 ft

expected. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous

seas of 9 to 11 ft due to a mix of west-northwest swell and wind

seas are possible.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory level conditions will affect the

waters south of Cape Blanco today into tonight, briefly lowering

late tonight. Small craft advisory level conditions will

redevelop across the waters south of Gold Beach from 2 to 40 nm

from shore Saturday morning and may reach hazardous seas warning

level late Saturday afternoon and evening with small craft

advisory level conditions developing elsewhere. Steep seas will

then continue for all areas Saturday night into early Sunday

morning.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Saturday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Saturday to 8 AM PDT

Sunday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Saturday afternoon

through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO

8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 ft. For the second

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional

gusts up to 35 kt and steep combined seas of 7 to 11 ft

expected. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous

seas of 9 to 11 ft due to a mix of west-northwest swell and wind

seas are possible.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory level conditions will affect the

waters south of Cape Blanco today into tonight, briefly lowering

late tonight. Small craft advisory level conditions will

redevelop across the waters south of Gold Beach from 2 to 40 nm

from shore Saturday morning and may reach hazardous seas warning

level late Saturday afternoon and evening with small craft

advisory level conditions developing elsewhere. Steep seas will

then continue for all areas Saturday night into early Sunday

morning.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Saturday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Saturday to 8 AM PDT

Sunday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Saturday afternoon

through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO

8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 ft. For the second

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional

gusts up to 35 kt and steep combined seas of 7 to 11 ft

expected. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous

seas of 9 to 11 ft due to a mix of west-northwest swell and wind

seas are possible.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory level conditions will affect the

waters south of Cape Blanco today into tonight, briefly lowering

late tonight. Small craft advisory level conditions will

redevelop across the waters south of Gold Beach from 2 to 40 nm

from shore Saturday morning and may reach hazardous seas warning

level late Saturday afternoon and evening with small craft

advisory level conditions developing elsewhere. Steep seas will

then continue for all areas Saturday night into early Sunday

morning.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Saturday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Saturday to 8 AM PDT

Sunday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Saturday afternoon

through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO

8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 ft. For the second

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional

gusts up to 35 kt and steep combined seas of 7 to 11 ft

expected. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous

seas of 9 to 11 ft due to a mix of west-northwest swell and wind

seas are possible.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory level conditions will affect the

waters south of Cape Blanco today into tonight, briefly lowering

late tonight. Small craft advisory level conditions will

redevelop across the waters south of Gold Beach from 2 to 40 nm

from shore Saturday morning and may reach hazardous seas warning

level late Saturday afternoon and evening with small craft

advisory level conditions developing elsewhere. Steep seas will

then continue for all areas Saturday night into early Sunday

morning.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Saturday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Saturday to 8 AM PDT

Sunday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Saturday afternoon

through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO

8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 ft. For the second

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional

gusts up to 35 kt and steep combined seas of 7 to 11 ft

expected. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous

seas of 9 to 11 ft due to a mix of west-northwest swell and wind

seas are possible.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory level conditions will affect the

waters south of Cape Blanco today into tonight, briefly lowering

late tonight. Small craft advisory level conditions will

redevelop across the waters south of Gold Beach from 2 to 40 nm

from shore Saturday morning and may reach hazardous seas warning

level late Saturday afternoon and evening with small craft

advisory level conditions developing elsewhere. Steep seas will

then continue for all areas Saturday night into early Sunday

morning.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Saturday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Saturday to 8 AM PDT

Sunday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Saturday afternoon

through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO

8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 ft. For the second

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional

gusts up to 35 kt and steep combined seas of 7 to 11 ft

expected. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous

seas of 9 to 11 ft due to a mix of west-northwest swell and wind

seas are possible.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory level conditions will affect the

waters south of Cape Blanco today into tonight, briefly lowering

late tonight. Small craft advisory level conditions will

redevelop across the waters south of Gold Beach from 2 to 40 nm

from shore Saturday morning and may reach hazardous seas warning

level late Saturday afternoon and evening with small craft

advisory level conditions developing elsewhere. Steep seas will

then continue for all areas Saturday night into early Sunday

morning.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Saturday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Saturday to 8 AM PDT

Sunday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Saturday afternoon

through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO

8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 ft. For the second

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional

gusts up to 35 kt and steep combined seas of 7 to 11 ft

expected. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous

seas of 9 to 11 ft due to a mix of west-northwest swell and wind

seas are possible.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory level conditions will affect the

waters south of Cape Blanco today into tonight, briefly lowering

late tonight. Small craft advisory level conditions will

redevelop across the waters south of Gold Beach from 2 to 40 nm

from shore Saturday morning and may reach hazardous seas warning

level late Saturday afternoon and evening with small craft

advisory level conditions developing elsewhere. Steep seas will

then continue for all areas Saturday night into early Sunday

morning.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Saturday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Saturday to 8 AM PDT

Sunday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Saturday afternoon

through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather