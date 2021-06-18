CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 18, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 248 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet at 11 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather