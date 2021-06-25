CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 25, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 233 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds and seas have diminished below advisory criteria. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds and seas have diminished below advisory criteria. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Steep wind driven seas 5 to 7 ft. * WHERE...Beyond 12 NM from shore south of Port Orford. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Steep wind driven seas 5 to 7 ft. * WHERE...Beyond 12 NM from shore south of Port Orford. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather