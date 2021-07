CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1124 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Gusty NW winds have lowered to below Small Craft Advisory

thresholds. There will be gusts to 20 kt for a few more hours

tonight.

_____

