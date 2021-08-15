CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 16, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

241 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather