CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 24, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 248 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021 ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and wind-driven seas 8 to 11 ft. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep, wind-driven seas 7 to 10 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and wind-driven seas 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...The Gales and Hazardous Seas Warning will be from Port Orford south between 2 and 30 NM, and with the steepest seas and strongest winds from Pistol River south between 2 and 60 NM. 