CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 30, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 313 AM PDT Sun Aug 29 2021 ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 10 ft at 8 seconds. * WHERE...Gale and hazardous seas conditions will be generally between 5 and 30 nm from shore south of Gold Beach with small craft conditions elsewhere. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 10 ft at 8 seconds. * WHERE...Gale and hazardous seas conditions will be generally between 5 and 30 nm from shore south of Gold Beach with small craft conditions elsewhere. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 10 ft at 8 seconds. * WHERE...Gale and hazardous seas conditions will be generally between 5 and 30 nm from shore south of Gold Beach with small craft conditions elsewhere. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 10 ft at 8 seconds. * WHERE...Gale and hazardous seas conditions will be generally between 5 and 30 nm from shore south of Gold Beach with small craft conditions elsewhere. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 10 ft at 8 seconds. * WHERE...Gale and hazardous seas conditions will be generally between 5 and 30 nm from shore south of Gold Beach with small craft conditions elsewhere. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 10 ft at 8 seconds. * WHERE...Gale and hazardous seas conditions will be generally between 5 and 30 nm from shore south of Gold Beach with small craft conditions elsewhere. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 10 ft at 8 seconds. * WHERE...Gale and hazardous seas conditions will be generally between 5 and 30 nm from shore south of Gold Beach with small craft conditions elsewhere. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 10 ft at 8 seconds. * WHERE...Gale and hazardous seas conditions will be generally between 5 and 30 nm from shore south of Gold Beach with small craft conditions elsewhere. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 10 ft at 8 seconds. * WHERE...Gale and hazardous seas conditions will be generally between 5 and 30 nm from shore south of Gold Beach with small craft conditions elsewhere. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 10 ft at 8 seconds. * WHERE...Gale and hazardous seas conditions will be generally between 5 and 30 nm from shore south of Gold Beach with small craft conditions elsewhere. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 10 ft at 8 seconds. * WHERE...Gale and hazardous seas conditions will be generally between 5 and 30 nm from shore south of Gold Beach with small craft conditions elsewhere. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 10 ft at 8 seconds. * WHERE...Gale and hazardous seas conditions will be generally between 5 and 30 nm from shore south of Gold Beach with small craft conditions elsewhere. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather