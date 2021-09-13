CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 13, 2021

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

205 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING

TO 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT..North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and steep to

very steep hazardous seas 7 to 11 ft due to a mix of west swell

and wind seas through this morning. North winds increase this

afternoon to 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and steep to very

steep wind driven seas build to 8 to 13 feet. Winds ease some

Tuesday to 20 to 30 kt, but steep to very steep seas of 7 to 11

ft continue.

* WHERE...Gales and very steep and hazardous warning level seas

are expected from Gold Beach southward and beyond 2 to 3 nm from

shore. All other areas will experience conditions hazardous to

small craft.

* WHEN...For the first Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT this

afternoon. For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 11

PM PDT this evening. For the next Hazardous Seas Warning, from

11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft

Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

