CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 22, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

354 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

...DENSE FOG WILL AFFECT THE COASTAL WATERS THIS MORNING...

A shallow marine layer will bring areas of dense fog to much of

the coastal waters this morning. Mariners should be prepared for

abrupt visibility changes down to one nautical mile or less.

Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for exposed rocks and other

vessels, including large ships in the shipping lanes. Use radar or

GPS navigation if available, and consider remaining in harbor if

such equipment is unavailable.

