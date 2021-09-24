CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 24, 2021 _____ HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 136 AM PDT Fri Sep 24 2021 ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and very steep and hazardous wind-driven seas of 9 to 12 ft are ongoing. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...The Hazardous Seas Warning is in effect until 5 AM PDT Friday, with a Small Craft Advisory continuing until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very steep seas of 8 to 10 ft expected. * WHERE...Gusty winds and very steep seas are expected beyond 4 nm from shore, with Small Craft Advisory conditions elsewhere. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very steep seas of 8 to 10 ft expected. * WHERE...Gusty winds and very steep seas are expected beyond 4 nm from shore, with Small Craft Advisory conditions elsewhere. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very steep seas of 8 to 10 ft expected. * WHERE...Gusty winds and very steep seas are expected beyond 4 nm from shore, with Small Craft Advisory conditions elsewhere. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very steep seas of 8 to 10 ft expected. * WHERE...Gusty winds and very steep seas are expected beyond 4 nm from shore, with Small Craft Advisory conditions elsewhere. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. 