CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 29, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

235 AM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 10 to 13 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm, Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

