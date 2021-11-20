CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 20, 2021

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

222 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with steep to very steep,

hazardous seas of 8 to 11 ft through this afternoon. Seas will

be a mix of northwest swell and wind seas. Steep seas of 6 to 8

feet will linger tonight into early Sunday afternoon.

* WHERE...Very steep and hazardous seas will affect areas from

Cape Ferrelo southward through this afternoon, with Small Craft

Advisory conditions elsewhere.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Steep and hazardous seas of 6 to 9 ft and north winds of

20 to 25 kt. Seas will be a mix of wind seas and northwest swell

at 10 to 11 seconds.

* WHERE...Steep and hazardous seas will affect most areas south of

Bandon through this evening, then for areas beyond 5 nm from

shore from 10 nm north of Cape Blanco to Point Saint George

tonight through Sunday morning.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

