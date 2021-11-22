CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 22, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

307 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, east winds 5 to 15

kt with gusts up to 25 kt, resulting in hazardous conditions

near harbor entrances. For the second Small Craft Advisory,

northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected,

resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 9 PM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, East winds 5 to 15

kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 PM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON PST TUESDAY...

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, north

winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet

at 13 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to noon PST

Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through

late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, East winds 5 to 15

kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 PM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON PST TUESDAY...

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, north

winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet

at 13 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to noon PST

Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through

late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 6 to 11 feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, east winds 5 to 15

kt with gusts up to 25 kt, resulting in hazardous conditions

near harbor entrances. For the second Small Craft Advisory,

northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected,

resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 9 PM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather