CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 30, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 211 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 17 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 AM Monday to 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 9 AM Monday to 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 9 AM Monday to 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 17 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____