CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 15, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 1213 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 12 to 16 feet at 16 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet at 16 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 13 to 16 feet at 16 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 13 to 17 feet at 16 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet at 16 seconds, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 13 to 18 feet at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 13 to 16 feet at 16 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED... ...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED... _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather