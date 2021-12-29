CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 29, 2021 _____ SPECIAL MARINE WARNING The National Weather Service in The San Francisco Bay Area has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm... Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm... * Until 200 AM PST. * At 131 AM PST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was located 15 nm west of Point Ano Nuevo, moving northeast at 20 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater with the possibility of waterspouts. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * The severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor immediately. The National Weather Service in The San Francisco Bay Area has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm... Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm... * Until 200 AM PST. * At 131 AM PST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was located 15 nm west of Point Ano Nuevo, moving northeast at 20 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater with the possibility of waterspouts. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * The severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor immediately. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather