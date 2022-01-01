CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 3, 2022 _____ STORM WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 303 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... ...STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 11 ft at 13 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 10 ft at 13 seconds expected. For the Gale Watch, south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 17 to 22 ft at 13 seconds possible. For the Storm Watch, south winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and seas 17 to 22 ft at 13 seconds possible. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft at 14 seconds possible. * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory north of Gold Beach this evening into Sunday morning. Gale Warning north of Gold Beach and a Small Craft Advisory south of Gold Beach later Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. Storm Watch Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, except a Gale Watch beyond 40 nm from shore and near shore south of Port Orford. Hazardous Seas Watch Monday morning through Monday evening for all areas. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM to 1 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. For the Storm Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Visibilities may be significantly reduced. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Copyright 2022 AccuWeather