CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

306 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 10 to 15 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM

PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt tonight. Seas

10 to 14 feet expected Friday through Saturday.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

