CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 206 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 9 to 10 ft with a west swell at 16 seconds. * WHERE...In the outer waters, beyond 10 nm from shore. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Monday. Afterwards, seas diminish just slightly through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.