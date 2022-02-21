CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 22, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

234 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep

to very steep seas of 7 to 11 ft due to a combination of wind

driven seas, fresh swell and a background northwest swell. Winds

ease to 10 to 20 kt tonight, before increasing again on Tuesday.

* WHERE...Very steep and hazardous seas are expected south of Gold

Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore with conditions hazardous to

small craft elsewhere through Monday morning. Then, conditions

hazardous to small craft are expected across all areas.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 AM PST Monday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with steep to very steep seas of

9 to 14 ft due to a combination of wind driven seas, fresh swell

and a background northwest swell.

* WHERE...Very steep and hazardous seas will affect all areas

through Monday morning. Then areas beyond 10 to 15 nm from

shore will maintain very steep seas with the remainder of the

area experiencing conditions hazardous to small craft.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 9 to 11 feet at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

seas 8 to 12 feet at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Tuesday.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

12 to 14 feet at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 13 to 14 feet at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

seas 10 to 13 feet at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

seas 8 to 12 feet at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 12 to 14 feet at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

seas 11 to 14 feet at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

