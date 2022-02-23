CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

203 AM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with isolated gusts up to 35

kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet. There is also a small chance of

thunderstorms this morning.

* WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border

Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island and

Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and

out to 30 nm.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather