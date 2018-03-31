CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

216 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

216 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level 5500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

216 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early

in the morning becoming light, then becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

216 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

216 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

216 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph late this evening

and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

216 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

