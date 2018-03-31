CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
Updated 5:23 pm, Saturday, March 31, 2018
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018
179 FPUS56 KMFR 312116
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
216 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
CAZ080-011100-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
216 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level 5500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow
level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid
40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ081-011100-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
216 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early
in the morning becoming light, then becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow
level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the
mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ082-011100-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
216 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the
mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ083-011100-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
216 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ084-011100-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
216 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph late this evening
and overnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Snow level
6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow
level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after
midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ085-011100-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
216 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after
midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
