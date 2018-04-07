CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
Published 7:13 am, Saturday, April 7, 2018
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 6, 2018
_____
194 FPUS56 KMFR 071108
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
407 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
CAZ080-072300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
407 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain showers, snow showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet
lowering to 5000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet lowering
to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow
level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ081-072300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
407 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then chance of
rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to
5000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Windy.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,
then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level
4500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ082-072300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
407 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain and snow showers this
afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet lowering
to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow
level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
$$
CAZ083-072300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
407 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then chance of rain and snow showers
this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet this afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then rain
and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to
4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow
level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ084-072300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
407 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level
5500 feet this afternoon. Highs around 50. Windy. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 30 to
35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph late this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Windy. Southwest winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow
level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ085-072300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
407 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM
PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain this morning, then chance of rain
showers this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4700 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow
level 4700 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast