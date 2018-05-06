CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1029 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

1029 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

late this evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level

7000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in

the morning, then shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight, then

shifting to the southwest well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

1029 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

late this evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the morning, then

shifting to the northwest early in the afternoon shifting to the

southwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

1029 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

1029 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

1029 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

1029 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows around 40.

