CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018

_____

877 FPUS56 KMFR 220352

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

851 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

CAZ080-221100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

851 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight,

then becoming light well after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND Memorial Day...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ081-221100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

851 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Light winds becoming north around 5 mph early in the

afternoon, then becoming light late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND Memorial Day...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ082-221100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

851 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early this evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early

in the afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND Memorial Day...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ083-221100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

851 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early this evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ084-221100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

851 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early this evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ085-221100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

851 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

early this evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather