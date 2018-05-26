CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

241 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening then clearing. Lows around

40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

