CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018

_____

964 FPUS56 KMFR 272133

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

232 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

CAZ080-281100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

232 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ081-281100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

232 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ082-281100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

232 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ083-281100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

232 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ084-281100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

232 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows around 40.

$$

CAZ085-281100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

232 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather