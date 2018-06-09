CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

830 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

CAZ080-092300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

830 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers early this

morning, then numerous rain and snow showers this afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms late this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, snow

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ081-092300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

830 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers early this

morning, then numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light,

then becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ082-092300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

830 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms early this morning, then scattered rain

showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms and snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ083-092300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

830 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

early this morning, then numerous rain showers, snow showers and

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, snow

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast late in the morning, then shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ084-092300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

830 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Widespread rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level 5500 feet in the evening. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph early in the

morning becoming light, then becoming south around 5 mph early in

the afternoon shifting to the west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ085-092300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

830 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level 6500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

