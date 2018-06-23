CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

228 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

228 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

228 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds around 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

228 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

228 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

228 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

228 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

