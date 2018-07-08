CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

805 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

805 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs

90 to 100.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

805 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East

winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 100.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

805 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight, then shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

805 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

805 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

805 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

