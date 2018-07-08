CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
805 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
805 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around
5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs
90 to 100.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
805 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East
winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Light winds
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 90 to 100.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
805 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight, then shifting to the northeast well after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
805 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
805 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
805 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
